Eleanor R. (Campitella) Palmiscno, 97, of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Neighborhoods at Waldens View, North Huntingdon. Born Feb. 27, 1923 in Saltsburg, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Burrell) Campitella. Eleanor was a 1941 graduate of Saltsburg High School. She lived in Slickville most of her life and was a member of St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church. Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking. She loved to prune her flower garden and can vegetables. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patsy Palmiscno, March 29, 2012; brothers, Rocco, Anthony, and Robert Campitella; sisters, Emily Palmiscno, Jean Adams, and Elsie Cummings. Eleanor is survived by her children, Patricia Ann (Patrick) Posney, of Kiski Township, and Robert (Deborah) Palmiscno, of Slickville; grandchildren, Maria (Joseph) Capezzuto, Jennifer (Bob) McClelland, Matthew (Katina) Posney, Denise (Tim) OMalley, Megan (Paul) Pattyn, and Brittany Palmiscno; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Rachel, Alex, and Emma; brother, Donald Campitella, of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in St. Sylvester Roman Catholic Church, 3028 Route 819, Slickville, PA 15684 (Everyone please meet at the church), with Father John Harrold. Burial will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Due to state mandates regarding covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.