Eleanor Rose (Gasbarro) Polito, 87, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. A daughter of the late Patsy Gasbarro and Maria (Rocci) Gasbarro, she was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Harrison Township. Eleanor had been employed in the Human Resources Department at the Unemployment Office in Vandergrift before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township. Eleanor greatly enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Joseph Polito (Kim) of Crestline, Ohio; her daughter, Karen L. Dykes, of Export; five grandchildren, Anthony J. Polito (Natalie), Dominic V. Polito, Jared D. Dykes, Jake A. Dykes, and Jamilyn N. Dykes; two great-grandsons, Asher J. and Victor J. Polito; a brother, Anthony Gasbarro, of Tarentum; a sister, Diana Selvaggi, of Langhorne; a sister-in-law, Carole Jean Plansinis, of Pittsburgh; two very special angels here on Earth, nieces Judy Yount and Donna Shamburg; Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Polito, in October 2009; a son-in-law, John C. Dykes, in December 2013; and numerous brothers and sisters. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, is assisting the Polito family with private funeral arrangements including interment at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the Polito family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.