Eleanor "Dolly" Penswick Rutkowsky, 93, of Penn Township, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at McMurray Hills Manor. She was born March 1, 1927, in Westmoreland City and was a daughter of the late Karol and Josephine (Lubinski) Penswick. Dolly is survived by her daughter, Jean P. Lewis (Brad), of Canonsburg; her son, Ted P. Rutkowsky (Susie), of Honolulu, Hawaii; and her daughter, Susan A. Rutkowsky, of Salinas, Calif.; three grandsons, Christopher Rutkowsky (Jenny), Andrew Rutkowsky (Lisa) and Ted P. Rutkowsky Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Paul J. Rutkowsky, and her two sisters, Martha Sanders (Chester) and Mary Jane Huszar (Edward), of Westmoreland City. Dolly was a graduate of Norwin High School class of 1945 and maintained lifelong friendships from grade school. Dolly found joy and humor in simple things. She loved her home. She loved nothing more than being surrounded by family and looked forward to family gatherings, enjoying food, cards and polkas. She was self-deprecating and at the same time so wise and accomplished. Humble in nature, she also had an adventurous spirit, always participating in whatever was planned, from live events to vacation excursions. She traveled throughout. She especially loved beach vacations and could be found lying on the sand, wading in water, on a boat, or in a helicopter above. She inspired love and laughter with her gentle, kind soul. She will be missed by all who knew her. She had great faith in God, which she instilled in her family. Our prayers go out to her. Services will be private. We hope to have a celebration of life gathering for Dolly in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers, please offer a Mass in her name or give to the dementia . Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.