Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanora E. Schrecengost


1926 - 2019
Eleanora E. Schrecengost Obituary
Eleanora Ellen "Norie" McDonald King Schrecengost, 92, of Clarksburg, Pa., died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Greensburg Care Center. She was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Latrobe, and was a daughter of the late Elmer Clark McDonald and Sarah Elizabeth (Long) McDonald. She was a farmer and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harrison A. King, and her second husband, Wayne A. Schrecengost; a brother, Larry James McDonald; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Dalton) McDonald; a brother-in-law, George F. Fagan; and two siblings, Betty Fagan and Elmer J. McDonald. She is survived by two children, Harrison J. King and his wife N.J., of Clarksburg, Pa., and Deborah Lee Prohaska, of Latrobe; a former daughter-in-law and friend, Rebecca R. King, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Michael James Prohaska and his wife Nicole, Heather Rebekah Prohaska, Jamie Michelle King and Christopher James King; a great-grandchild, Luke Michael Prohaska; and a sister-in-law, Jean McDonald, of Latrobe.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. William A. Schaefer, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, Latrobe.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
