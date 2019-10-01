|
Eleanora R. (Clemente) Carfang, 91, of Export (Dunningtown), passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born May 18, 1928, in Lauffer Mine, a daughter of the late Francesco and Piacentina (Ciotti) Clemente, both of whom were born in Rocca Pia, Italy. Eleanora was a loving and dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her beloved family. She was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. Eleanora will be dearly missed by her loving sons, Anthony Carfang and his wife, Carol, Matthew Carfang, Paul Carfang and his wife, Rita, and Mark Carfang; sister, Minnie Palmieri; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Laura, Tony (Jennie), Andrew (Stephanie), Robert, Michael (Jamie), Kim (Scott), David, Kristen and Josh; and great-grandchildren, Spencer, Eleanora, Lucy and Isabella. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony J. "Tony" Carfang; siblings, Carmela Fulgenzio, Joseph Clemente, Frank Clemente, Mafulda "Marge" Blashfield, Serafina Klimas and Louise Sleeth; and daughter-in-law, Patricia (Cunningham) Carfang.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Eleanora will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Daniel Ulishney officiating. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanora's memory may be made to Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund, 126 Mathews St., Suite 2800, Greensburg, PA, 15601. Please write "Eleanora Carfang" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019