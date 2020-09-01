1/1
Elenor Zahumensky
1925 - 2020-08-31
Elenor Zahumensky, 95, of North Vandergrift, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her home Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Jan. 15, 1925, in North Vandergrift and was a daughter of the late Ambrozy and Anna Blanciak (immigrants of Austria, Hungary). In her early years, she was a secretary at US Steel and then later worked at Thorofare Market. Elenor was an avid crafter. The family continues to enjoy the many afghans she crocheted and the quilts she cross-stitched over the years. Her memory will live on through the Christmas ornaments she created for the family. Elenor loved to cook and bake for her family and friends out at Creek Valley, where they spent their summers. She and her husband of 61 years, Gus, loved to travel and spend time with their grandchildren. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Elenor was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gustine, in 2006; daughter, Pamela; a grandson, Timothy Zahumensky; as well as her siblings, Mary, Julie, Ambrose, Walter, Stephen and Mitchel. She is survived by six children, Deborah Zahumensky and Valorie (Todd) Watterson, of Apollo; Elaine Lipski, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Edmond (Michele) Zahumensky, of Delmont; Timothy Zahumensky, of North Vandergrift; and Tracy (David) Dachs, of Moraga, Calif. Grandchildren include Travis (Amy) Watterson, of New Kensington; Kristen Lipski, of Houston, Texas; Jessica (Chris) Sharbaugh, of Indiana, Pa.; Nicole (Chad) Arend, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Andrea (Phil) Kelly, of Manchester, N.J.; and Dr. Amanda Zahumensky, of Brisbane, Australia. Great-grandchildren include Jackson and Charleston Sharbaugh, Brooklyn and Blake Arend and Kingsley, Penelope and Myles Kelly; and a great-granddog, Latte Lipski. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
