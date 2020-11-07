Elfreda Hartman Webster died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home, with her family. She was born May 16, 1924, in Leduc, Alberta, Canada, to the late Gustav Hartman and Paulina Gatzke Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Leo Webster (1968); her son, Francis Hartman Webster (two days old, 1946); her son-in-law, Robert Lenhart (2008); sisters, Olga (Joe) Tober, Alma (Harry) McVety, Emelia (Ragnar) Larsen, Othelia (David) Allison, Matilda (Ken) Bishop, Edna Vander Spoel and Lila (Melvin) Magistad; and brothers, William (Dorothy) Hartman and Alfred (Olga) Hartman. Elfreda was employed at McKeesport Hospital for 30 years. An avid reader and storyteller, Elfreda was an author of several books. She was a licensed graphoanalyst and member of the International Grapho Analysis Society. She also was a charter member of the Arts and Science Research Foundation. She loved to garden, write stories, and bake. She will be missed by her family and friends. Surviving are daughters, Paula (Steve) Hartzell and Shelley Lenhart; grandchildren, Stephanie Hartzell (Frank) Blinske and Keith (Tammy) Hartzell; and her great-grandchildren, Jack Hartzell, Henry Hartzell, Francine Belinske, Isla Elfreda Hartzell, and Vivian Belinske. She will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to All Souls Episcopal Church. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
