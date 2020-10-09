1/1
Elias E. Nickman Jr.
1963 - 2020
Elias Edward "Eddie" Nickman Jr., 57, father of four, local retail and real estate businessman, of Uniontown, died as a result of an automobile accident Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was born May 12, 1963, in Connellsville. His mother, Vera Ruth (MacBurney) Nickman, as well as his grandparents, Wesley and Clara Nickman and Grace and Charles MacBurney, preceded him in death. Eddie was a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church. Known in the community as a hardworking business owner and operator of Nickman's Home Center, commercial real estate entities including Cedar Tree Place, the Wesley Building, and many others, Eddie led a simple life, which focused on his family, especially his four daughters. Always willing to help when asked, Eddie was a loving son, brother and father who touched the lives of countless people, and will be deeply missed. Surviving is his father, Elias Edward Nickman Sr., of Uniontown; his daughters, Dr. Victoria Ruth (Nickman) Eperjesi and husband, Joseph, of Rockville, Md., Eliza Clare Nickman, Nina Marie Nickman, and Elie Grace Nickman, all of Uniontown; two sisters, Dr. Stephanie Nickman Triplett and husband, Dr. Bruce E. Triplett, and Susan Claire Sleighter and husband, Robert W. Sleighter and their family, all of Uniontown. Friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. for the public, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown. Visitation will be private for the immediate family from 2 to 4 p.m. that day. It is mandatory that protective masks be worn, social distancing be observed, with no physical contact, as mandated by the CDC. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Ave., Uniontown, with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant. All friends are asked to go directly to the church that morning. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown. The parish rosary will be at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the wake service at 3:30 p.m., in private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elias E. Nickman Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Somerset Trust Co. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Church
Funeral services provided by
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
7244372756
