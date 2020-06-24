Elias Leslie "Iggy" Graham died peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 14, 1925, in Trafford, and was the son of the late Sarah Coulter Graham and Leslie Irwin Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Miller Graham in 1969, and his second wife, Gertrude Hardman Graham, in 2005. Les was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lois (Clifford) Richey, Russell (Bernice), Deane (Dorothy), and Marjorie (James) Lapcevic, and half sister, Bertha Graham. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Edward) Mika, of Medina, Ohio, Mindy Markovich, of Murrysville, and Marcy (Douglas) Welch, of Rincon, Ga.; his grandchildren, Lauren (Tim) Mould, Sean (Hillary) Mika, Kaitlyn Mika, Steven Markovich, and Molly, Patrick and Michael Welch. Also surviving are his half sisters, Madeline and Eileen. Les had a wonderful extended family that always looked out for him. He was very special to numerous nieces and nephews and was also a great-great-great uncle. Les graduated from East McKeesport High School in 1943. He was a member of the Navy, 1943-1946, and was a proud World War II veteran. He was the last living charter member and a lifetime member of VFW Post 8430, East McKeesport. He was also past commander of the American Legion Post 947 in East McKeesport and a member of the White Valley AMVETS, Post 85. Les also enjoyed being a social member at the IAC, Export. Prior to his retirement, He worked for 35 years for G.C. Murphy Co., McKeesport. Les had been a resident of Murrysville since 1970, spending the last four years as a resident at Redstone Highlands, Murrysville, where he leaves many good friends and special caregivers. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, followed by military honors accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post# 33 Honor Guard. Interment will be private. The WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, Export is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Graham's memory to the Les Graham Scholarship Fund c/o VFW Post 8430, 1200 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035. The family would like to thank the Redstone Staff and Hospice for their excellent care. Special thanks to Charity for her loving kindness and compassion. To offer online condolences please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 24, 2020.