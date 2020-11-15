1/1
Elinor J. Leonard
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Jane Leonard, 97, of Hunker, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born March 14, 1923, in Hunker, the daughter of the late Thomas and Venaria (Roger) Marshall. Jane was a former member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was the last surviving member of her family. Jane loved her family; that was the most important thing in her life. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They gave her so much joy. She loved the phone calls and window visits. That was what kept her going. She loved all of her friends at Hempfield Manor, especially her roommate, Sara Foti. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Leonard, of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Leonard, of Hunker, and Christine Falo (Donald), of Hunker; her grandchildren, Tricia Briceno, of Pittsburgh, Todd Leonard (Mandy), of Painesville, Ohio, Donald Falo III (Jennifer), of Irwin, and Chad Falo, of Greensburg; and her great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Victoria, Trinity and Olivia. In addition to her parents, Elinor was preceded in death by her brother, Ned Marshall. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family would like to thank the staff on D Hall and everyone at Hempfield Manor for loving and taking care of their mother. It was greatly appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C Richard McCauley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved