Elinor Jane Leonard, 97, of Hunker, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born March 14, 1923, in Hunker, the daughter of the late Thomas and Venaria (Roger) Marshall. Jane was a former member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was the last surviving member of her family. Jane loved her family; that was the most important thing in her life. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They gave her so much joy. She loved the phone calls and window visits. That was what kept her going. She loved all of her friends at Hempfield Manor, especially her roommate, Sara Foti. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Leonard, of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Leonard, of Hunker, and Christine Falo (Donald), of Hunker; her grandchildren, Tricia Briceno, of Pittsburgh, Todd Leonard (Mandy), of Painesville, Ohio, Donald Falo III (Jennifer), of Irwin, and Chad Falo, of Greensburg; and her great-grandchildren, Gabriela, Victoria, Trinity and Olivia. In addition to her parents, Elinor was preceded in death by her brother, Ned Marshall. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. The family would like to thank the staff on D Hall and everyone at Hempfield Manor for loving and taking care of their mother. It was greatly appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
