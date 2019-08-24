Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
Eliza M. Bacher


1929 - 2019
Eliza M. Bacher Obituary
Eliza May Bacher, 90, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, Aug., 21, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 21, 1929, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Paul and Esther Shanefelt Nicely. May was the owner of Driftwood, in Ligonier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. "Fred" Bacher; a sister, Madalyn Johnson; and two brothers, Robert and Barry Nicely. May is survived by her daughter, Debra B. Rhoad (Fred), of Charlotte, N.C.; her son, Randy F. Bacher (Dorothea), of New Alexandria; a sister, Mary "Betty" Rose, of Darlington; a granddaughter, Paula Kirk (Jeremy), of Greenville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhopmespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 24, 2019
