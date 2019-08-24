|
Eliza May Bacher, 90, of Ligonier, died Wednesday, Aug., 21, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born May 21, 1929, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Paul and Esther Shanefelt Nicely. May was the owner of Driftwood, in Ligonier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. "Fred" Bacher; a sister, Madalyn Johnson; and two brothers, Robert and Barry Nicely. May is survived by her daughter, Debra B. Rhoad (Fred), of Charlotte, N.C.; her son, Randy F. Bacher (Dorothea), of New Alexandria; a sister, Mary "Betty" Rose, of Darlington; a granddaughter, Paula Kirk (Jeremy), of Greenville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
