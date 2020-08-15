1/1
Elizabeth A. Bruce
1943 - 2020-08-12
Elizabeth Ann (Rengers) Bruce, 77, of New Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Bostedo) Rengers. She was a retired property manager and a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria. She was active in the Friends of Keystone and when she was able, she volunteered at the park for years. Elizabeth loved meeting new people and making new friends, always with a smile on her face. She was a kind, considerate, generous and very loving person. Family and close friends were very important to her and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed antiquing, English murder mystery shows and gardening. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Dateno, VMD and her husband, George Dateno; a son, Jeffrey Emigh; and two grandchildren, Marcus and Reagan Dateno; two sisters, Frances Maksin and Mary Hays and her husband, Alvin Hays; and nieces and nephews, Maria Miglioretti, Diana Miglioretti, Ph.D., Scott Hays and Amy Hays. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. James Roman Catholic Church, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick as celebrant. Everyone is asked to go directly to church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org/donate. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 15, 2020.
