|
|
Elizabeth A. Danser, 79, of Humphreys, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 4, 1940, in Unity Township, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Sophie R. (Ulishney) Gongo. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trauger. She loved reading, hosting the family holiday meals, and traveling with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Danser; and her sister, Regina Gongo. She is survived by her son, Donald E. Danser and wife, Theresa, of Latrobe; two daughters, Regina M. Simms and husband, Robert, of Ligonier, and Cindy D. Conroy and husband, Michael, of Spring Mills; six grandchildren, Chris Danser and wife, Melissa, of Bellefonte, Renee Danser and Jesse, of Williamsburg, Va., Amanda Danser, of Latrobe, Dawn Anderson and husband, Tom, of White Oak, Jennifer Creeger and husband, Jeremy, of Lewisburg, and Timothy Conroy and wife, Danielle, of Moseley, Va., nine great-grandchildren, Allie, Judah, Julius, Jayden, Addison, Carly, Trevor, Elena and Emma; her brother, Joseph J. Gongo, of Unity Township and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, private visitation and services were held for immediate family at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity. Interment followed in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. The family wants everyone to be safe and requests no food or visitors to the home at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. www.bachafh.com.