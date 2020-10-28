1/
Elizabeth A. Flowers
1934 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Flowers, 85, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Betty passed away from several health issues enhanced by the COVID-19 virus. Betty was born Nov. 28, 1934, in McKeesport, the second daughter of Joseph and Anne Kapis. Betty was the surviving spouse of William "Weed-eye" Flowers. Simply known as Bill and Betty, they spent most of their early married life raising their four children in Duquesne, then moving to Latrobe. Later in life, Bill and Betty retired to Irwin and eventually settled in Jeannette. Betty took great joy in raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren. She worked as a secretary for several organizations and took great pride in her secretarial skills. She was an avid card player, loved playing Bingo and "the slots" and drinking coffee. In addition to her parents and Weed-eye, she was preceded in death by siblings, Joseph Kapis and Robert Kapis, and daughter-in-law, Teresa (White) Flowers. Surviving immediate members of the family are William Wesley Jr., of Allison Park, Frances "Frannie" and spouse, Dave Fieltsch, of Ocean Township, N.J., Neil Thomas and spouse, Martha, of Hereford, Pa., and Todd Michael and spouse, Barbara (Shimko), of Latrobe. Surviving grandchildren are Courtney (Fieltsch) Kiley, Arielle Fieltsch, Cory Mickinak, Zachary Flowers and Cameron and Abigail Flowers. Surviving siblings are Catherine (Kapis) Johnson and Rita (Kapis) Yauch. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, Betty's birthday, in Jefferson Memorial Park, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Park
