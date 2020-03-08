Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC.
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC.
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA
View Map

Elizabeth A. Goodwin


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Goodwin Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Liz" (Stask) Goodwin, 77, of Delmont, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Edward and Blanche (Stepsus) Stask. Liz was a graduate of Bloomsburg University in eastern Pennsylvania. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a technical writer/editor for Ametek Inc. and RJ Lee Group Inc. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, cooking and her cats. Liz will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 36 years, James Casteel Goodwin; daughter, Jill Elizabeth (Jay Meiswinkel) Robinson; son, Jason Jasper (Mara) Robinson; sisters, Barbara Silverman, of College Grove, Tenn., and Mary Ann Burghard (David), of Export; and friends. Respecting Liz's wishes, there will be no visitation. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Liz's memory may be made to Community Angel Network, 295 Tillbrook Road, Irwin, PA, 15642, a rescue helping to find loving homes for cats. Please write "Liz Goodwin" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www. VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -