Elizabeth Ann "Liz" (Stask) Goodwin, 77, of Delmont, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Shenandoah, a daughter of the late Edward and Blanche (Stepsus) Stask. Liz was a graduate of Bloomsburg University in eastern Pennsylvania. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a technical writer/editor for Ametek Inc. and RJ Lee Group Inc. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, cooking and her cats. Liz will be dearly missed by her devoted husband of 36 years, James Casteel Goodwin; daughter, Jill Elizabeth (Jay Meiswinkel) Robinson; son, Jason Jasper (Mara) Robinson; sisters, Barbara Silverman, of College Grove, Tenn., and Mary Ann Burghard (David), of Export; and friends. Respecting Liz's wishes, there will be no visitation. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, where a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Liz's memory may be made to Community Angel Network, 295 Tillbrook Road, Irwin, PA, 15642, a rescue helping to find loving homes for cats. Please write "Liz Goodwin" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www. VaiaFuneralHome.com.