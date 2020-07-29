Elizabeth Ann "Betty" aka "Grandma Sexy" (Koepka) Henderson, 86, of Trafford, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home. Betty was born March 25, 1934, in Trafford and was the daughter of the late William and Nina (Edgar) Koepka. Betty worked in the Trafford Middle School cafeteria for many years as an aide, and she was a member of Level Green Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Henderson, in 2014; her grandson, Joshua Henderson; and her siblings, Arnold, William, Burwell, Kenneth, Harold, Wayne and Delmar Koepka, Muriel Samuels and Norma Koepka. Betty is survived by her children, Kimberly Ann Drapala (Bill), of Trafford, David Henderson (Wendy), of Greensburg, Valerie McAteer (Ray), of Greensburg, and Daniel Henderson (Peggy), of Trafford; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Geoff Rach officiating. Interment will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford, PA 15085; or the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15224. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
