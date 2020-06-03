Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (McKenney) Horn passed away peacefully early in the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, following a brief illness. Elizabeth (Betty to all who knew and loved her) was born in Beaver on Jan. 13, 1935, the eldest daughter of Royston and Sarah Margaret McKenney. Betty attended a one-room country school through the eighth grade, graduating from Beaver High School in 1952. Unique for the time, Betty went out of state for college, attending Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., where she studied home economics and fell in love with east Tennessee. Betty returned to Western Pennsylvania after graduating in 1956 and was employed by Peoples Natural Gas Co. as a home economist. Frequently described as "never meeting a stranger," Betty worked to encourage the adoption of natural gas for homes across the area. While there, she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Horn, and they were married in the fall of 1960. Dick and Betty found their slice of heaven, buying several acres and a house in Plum Borough. Betty loved her place and was happiest when outside, swimming, working with flowers, picking berries and adopting many stray dogs and cats. An avid horse lover, Betty and Dick added a barn to the property, and Betty enjoyed her love of horses well into her retired years. In retirement, Betty and Dick enjoyed travel in their motor home, frequently visiting family. The entire family shares Betty's love of the water, spending vacations together on lakes in Tennessee. Betty was a member of Union Presbyterian Church in Murrysville for nearly 60 years, where she held numerous offices but was most known for her welcoming smile and warm hugs. Betty used her home economist training as a dedicated volunteer for Plum Meals on Wheels, serving for more than 25 years as a meal planner and shopper. Betty was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren, raising them to pursue their dreams in every way. She is survived by her children, Leslie Shuman (Steve), of Vonore, Tenn., Scott Horn (Lisa), of Northville, Mich., and Brad Horn (Susan), of Knoxville, Tenn.; and grandchildren Elizabeth, Kathryn, Madeline and Reagan. She is also survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Dick, of Plum Borough, and her sister, Ellen Feldman, of Wilmington, N.C. Betty had a smile for everyone she met, living her life as an example of genuine caring and humility. Many lives were made better by her humor and compassion. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Union Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Susan Washburn officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. A private interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. To best honor Betty, donations may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 656 State Route 380, Murrysville, PA 15668, in memory of Betty Horn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store