Dr. Elizabeth A. Jones, 78, of White Oak, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 7, 1941, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Attorney T.C. and Helen Borland Jones Jr. Professor emeritus at California University and professor of sociology at CCAC, she was a member and elder of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, past president and member of Altrusa, past president and member of McKeesport College Club, member of the McKeesport Heritage Center and a graduate of American University. She is survived by her brother, James "Mac" McClintock (Josephine) Jones, of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Shirley Jones, of Latrobe; nieces and nephews including Susan Jones Mullins, of Grundy, Va,; Cynthia Jones Osselborn, of Hermine; James M. (Cindy) Jones, of Springdale, Ohio; Harry M. (Renee) Jones Jr., of Scottdale; Jennifer Jones (William) Seymour, of Skokie, Ill.; T.C. (Patti) Jones III, of Irwin; Timothy W. (Lisa) Jones, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Elizabeth Jones (Donald) Cool, of Waynesboro; Jeffery B. Jones, of Montgomery, Texas; and Wendy Jones (John) Wagnon, of Hernando, Miss., and was preceded in death by John Gregg Jones, Daniel W. Jones Sr. and Elizabeth Joy Steban.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica McClure Archer and the Rev. Timothy W. Jones officiating. Interment will be in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 1600 Coursin St., McKeesport, PA 15132, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019