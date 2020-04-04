|
|
Elizabeth A. Long-Moran, 54, of New Alexandria, died Thursday, April 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Latrobe, the daughter of June (Gosnell) Long, of New Alexandria, and the late Robert Edgar Long. Elizabeth was a 1983 graduate of Saltsburg High School. She also attended IUP for elementary education. Elizabeth played high school basketball, softball, and volleyball. She was a Boy Scout leader and coached softball, baseball, and basketball. In addition to her mother, Elizabeth is survived by two sons, John R. Moran and Dana A. Ruckman, of New Alexandria, and Alex L. Pratt, of Saltsburg; two brothers, Robert R. Long and wife, Shirley, and James L. long and wife, Anne, both of New Alexandria; three grandbabies, Skylar A., Jocelyn O. and Lincoln J. Moran; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral arrangements are being handled by the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.