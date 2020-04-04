Home

POWERED BY

Services
P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Long-Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Long-Moran


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Long-Moran Obituary
Elizabeth A. Long-Moran, 54, of New Alexandria, died Thursday, April 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 14, 1965, in Latrobe, the daughter of June (Gosnell) Long, of New Alexandria, and the late Robert Edgar Long. Elizabeth was a 1983 graduate of Saltsburg High School. She also attended IUP for elementary education. Elizabeth played high school basketball, softball, and volleyball. She was a Boy Scout leader and coached softball, baseball, and basketball. In addition to her mother, Elizabeth is survived by two sons, John R. Moran and Dana A. Ruckman, of New Alexandria, and Alex L. Pratt, of Saltsburg; two brothers, Robert R. Long and wife, Shirley, and James L. long and wife, Anne, both of New Alexandria; three grandbabies, Skylar A., Jocelyn O. and Lincoln J. Moran; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral arrangements are being handled by the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -