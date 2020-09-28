1/
Elizabeth A. Nagy
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth A. (Hill) Nagy, 81, of Fawn Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Corner View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Pittsburgh. She was born June 29, 1939, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Doran) Hill. Elizabeth was the valedictorian of her graduating class of Tarentum High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education and French from Thiel College and her Master of Education from IUP. Elizabeth worked as a third grade teacher for the Freeport School District and retired from Highlands School District. She was of the Methodist faith and was a life member of Fawn Township No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company and a 25-year member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Elizabeth was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, traveling and her cats. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, W. Louis Nagy; children, Louis Nagy, of Fawn Township, and Lori Nagy, of Homer City; granddaughters, Megan Bozzer and Morgan Nagy; and by her brother, David (Nancy) Hill, of San Francisco, Calif. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Grove. Services and burial for Elizabeth were private. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to Fawn Township No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company, 182 Fawn Drive, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
