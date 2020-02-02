Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Elizabeth A. Rega


1938 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Rega Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Maraugha Rega, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1938, a daughter of the late Susan and William Maraugha. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Matthews. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Lewis Rega; son, Michael Rega (Cheryl); daughter, Terry Baluh (John); grandchildren, Michael Rega (Samantha) and Lindsay Perz (William); two great-grandchildren, Lewis Rega II and Ruby Perz; brothers, William Maraugha (Cathy) and Robert Maraugha (Janice); numerous nieces and nephews, and her special granddog, Duece, the mastiff who will miss her dearly. Betty treasured her family and devoted her life to caring for her loved ones and her home. Whether you called her Betty Ann, Mom, Grandma or Gigi, she loved all and was loved by all. A private service and interment will be held Monday, Feb., 3, 2020, at Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.
