Elizabeth A. Stickel


Elizabeth A. Stickel Obituary
Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Stickel, 89, of Belle Vernon/Washington Township, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born June 9, 1929, in Belle Vernon, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Sveda) Stefan. Betty was a member of St. Sebastian Church in Belle Vernon, and had been active in the C.D. of A. in the church. She was also a member of the D.A.R. and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts for many years. She was employed as a supervisor of telemarketing for ITS. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Stickel; sons, Eric C. Stickel and Edward A. Stickel, both of Tennessee; daughter, Lisa M. Fazzini, of Maryland; granddaughters, Anna G. Fazzini, Francesca E. Fazzini and Erica B. Fazzini; and sister, Theresa L. Carson, of McMurray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Stefan; and a sister, Mary Sedlak.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Sebastian Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston presiding. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 28, 2019
