Elizabeth Ann 'Betty' Stickel, 89, of Belle Vernon/Washington Township, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born June 9, 1929, in Belle Vernon, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Sveda) Stefan. Betty was a member of St. Sebastian Church in Belle Vernon, and had been active in the C.D. of A. in the church. She was also a member of the D.A.R. and was a den mother for the Cub Scouts for many years. She was employed as a supervisor of telemarketing for ITS. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth E. Stickel; sons, Eric C. Stickel and Edward A. Stickel, both of Tennessee; daughter, Lisa M. Fazzini, of Maryland; granddaughters, Anna G. Fazzini, Francesca E. Fazzini and Erica B. Fazzini; and sister, Theresa L. Carson, of McMurray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Stefan; and a sister, Mary Sedlak.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Sebastian Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston presiding. Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.