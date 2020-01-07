|
|
Sister Elizabeth Ann Stock, SC, (formerly known as Sister M. Assumpta), 87, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, in Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Sister Elizabeth Ann "Betty" entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity Sept. 8, 1950, from St. Canice Parish, Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary M. Stock, she is survived by a sister, Mrs. Alberta J. (Robert) Sherman, and nieces and nephews. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hill University, a master's degree in secondary science education from Ohio State University and a master's degree in theology from St. Michael College, Vermont. Sister Elizabeth Ann taught students of the primary, intermediate and secondary level in schools of the dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown, Greensburg, Pittsburgh and New Orleans. From 1985 until 1989, she ministered as a consultant for Secondary School Catechesis in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. From 1989 until 2004, Sister Elizabeth Ann was the pastoral minister at Our Lady of Grace Parish, Greensburg, and then was named adjunct professor of religion at Seton Hill University from 2005-2006. In 1966, while teaching at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Sister Elizabeth Ann received the Paladin Grand Cross Award from the late Bishop William G. Connare, D.D. She was honored for her outstanding leadership in promoting, through the medium of the Catholic Students' Mission Crusade, greater knowledge and a deeper understanding of the Church's missionary work in the world, and of the responsibilities of Catholic youth related to this mission. Devoted to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Sister Elizabeth Ann worked tirelessly to publicize the legacy of this extraordinary woman for whom she was named and she believed, as did Elizabeth Ann Seton, "To correspond with the grace of the moment means a wonderful union between you and God all day."
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, all at Caritas Christi Motherhouse, Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website, www.scsh.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020