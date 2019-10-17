|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Thomas, 83, of Armbrust, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born July 12, 1936, in Carbon, a daughter of the late Francis and Angeline Sturnick. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a hearing aid dispenser for Dr. Murat Bankaci. She was a lifelong member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doloris DeFloria; and two brothers, Frank Jr. and Michael Sturnick. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Jake" Thomas. Their marriage lasted 68 years. She is also survived by four children, daughter, Donna Lee Royer (Michael), son, Kenneth Thomas, son, Brian Thomas (Edie) and daughter, Beth Ann Henry (Dan); four grandchildren, Nevin, Amanda, Sarah and Angelina; and two great-grandchildren, Adelena and Harrison. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly Zimmerman (Gary), of Richmond, Va.; a brother, George Sturnick (Donna), of Carbon; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was a very community-minded person who donated her time and efforts to any causes to help others. She gave her heart to anyone in need.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Armbrust Wesleyan Church, 7790 State Route 819, Hunker, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating. Private interment will be in Central Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The family would like to thank Linda at Hempfield Manor. She was light in a human form. The family would also like to thank Bridges Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019