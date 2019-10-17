Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armbrust Wesleyan Church
7790 State Route 819
Hunker, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Armbrust Wesleyan Church
7790 State Route 819
Hunker, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Thomas


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Thomas Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Thomas, 83, of Armbrust, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born July 12, 1936, in Carbon, a daughter of the late Francis and Angeline Sturnick. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a hearing aid dispenser for Dr. Murat Bankaci. She was a lifelong member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Doloris DeFloria; and two brothers, Frank Jr. and Michael Sturnick. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald "Jake" Thomas. Their marriage lasted 68 years. She is also survived by four children, daughter, Donna Lee Royer (Michael), son, Kenneth Thomas, son, Brian Thomas (Edie) and daughter, Beth Ann Henry (Dan); four grandchildren, Nevin, Amanda, Sarah and Angelina; and two great-grandchildren, Adelena and Harrison. She is also survived by a sister, Beverly Zimmerman (Gary), of Richmond, Va.; a brother, George Sturnick (Donna), of Carbon; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was a very community-minded person who donated her time and efforts to any causes to help others. She gave her heart to anyone in need.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Armbrust Wesleyan Church, 7790 State Route 819, Hunker, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tim Stradling officiating. Private interment will be in Central Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The family would like to thank Linda at Hempfield Manor. She was light in a human form. The family would also like to thank Bridges Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now