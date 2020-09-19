Elizabeth A. Turley, 82, of North Versailles, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Manor Care of Monroeville. She was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Augustus and Nellie (Churchfield) Frankford. Prior to her retirement, Elizabeth was a secretary for Westinghouse Electric and later a bookkeeper for the Department of Aging. She was member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and playing games on her Kindle and crocheting, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports team fan. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William Turley; brother, Francis Frankford; and sister, Sheila Kelley. She is survived by her son, William (Kathi Carr) Turley; daughters, Paula (David) Patterson, Patricia (Reggie) Tabb, and Janet (Tom Labuda) Bacco; ten grandchildren, Matthew, Carrie, Mark, Alexis, Allyson, Amanda, Nicholas, Nathan, Aidan and Declan. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Breast Cancer Fund. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
.