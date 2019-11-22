|
|
Elizabeth A. "Liz" Turner, 81, of Murrysville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in AHS Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born June 5, 1938, in Hayes, Pa., a daughter of the late Angelo and Nicoletta (Martella) Bracco. Surviving is her beloved husband and other half, Thomas "Tom" Turner; three loving children, Cindy Turner, of Flagler Beach, Fla., Stacey (Art Amsler) Turner, of Smithton, and Steve (Kathy) Turner, of Belleville, Ill.; four adored grandchildren, Shannan, Megan, Ryan and Sean; sister-in-law, Jane Pope; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Bracco; and a sister, Rose Bikulege.
Respecting Liz's request, there will be no visitation. Services will be held privately in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements are entrusted to the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME, Export, 724-327-1400.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Liz's name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2019