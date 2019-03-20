Elizabeth "Betty" Baughman, 93, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the William Penn Senior Suites, Jeannette. She was born May 30, 1925, in Coral, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Rebar Ontko. Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed by the former Eckert's Jewelry Store, Jeannette. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. She enjoyed traveling with her family, sewing, and was always available to be the family seamstress. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Baughman, in 1993; sisters, Cil Barclay and Anna Marie Rivardo; brothers, Edward and Joseph Ontko; and nieces, April Parsons and Kimberly Hoenshell. She is survived by her brothers, Raymond Ontko and wife Elsie, of Claridge, and Theodore "Teddy" Ontko, of Jeannette; a niece, Anna Marie Rivardo, of Greensburg; nephews, Albert J. Rivardo III and wife Dawn, of Mt. Pleasant, and Theodore "Teddy" Ontko Jr., of Jeannette; a great-niece, Carsyn Marie Rivardo; a great-nephew, Luke James Rivardo; and several other beloved nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield Township. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary