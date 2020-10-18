1/1
Elizabeth Betty Newman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Newman, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Mountain View Specialty Care Center. She was born June 9, 1929, In Latrobe, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Haney) Asbee. Betty was a faithful member of Christ United Church of Christ in Latrobe, where she served as financial secretary, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary, who recognized her as Woman of the Year in 1996. She was a member and past president of the Latrobe Civic Club and the Parent Council of Westmoreland County Society for Crippled Children. She also served with the Patternmakers of United Cerebral Palsy Chapter of Westmoreland County, the Citizens Advisory Board of the Latrobe Area Hospital Mental Health Clinic, the original Greater Latrobe 4th of July Committee, and the Long-Range Planning Committee of the Greater Latrobe School District. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteered for the Latrobe Hospital Aid Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. "Bill" Newman; and a daughter, Mary Marlane "Laney" Newman. She is survived by two sons, Frank J. Newman (Susan), of Derby, Kan., and Lee M. Newman (Jackie), of Latrobe; a stepson, William E. Newman Jr. (Emily), of South Greensburg; two grandsons, Julian and Todd Newman; and several cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Cofield, officiating. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved