Elizabeth Cecilia "Libby" Felice, 99, of Greensburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at home, in Greensburg. Elizabeth was born Jan. 1, 1921, in Pleasant Unity, the daughter of the late Michael and Cecilia Takac Hricik. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, John V. "Streamy" Felice; and her son, James T. Felice. Elizabeth was the last surviving of her brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by eight siblings, Stephen Hricik, Michael Hricik, Mary Selis, Patricia Hricik, Cecilia DeBacco, Thomas Hricik, Katherine Keim and Joanne Hricik. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, John M. Felice and wife, Nancy (Yandora), of Greensburg, Thomas C. Felice and wife, Carolyn (Chabino), of Harrisburg, and Michael A. Felice, of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Donna Wetzel, of Greensburg; grandchildren, Melissa (Felice) Peddicord and husband, Chas, of Greensburg, Tracy Felice and husband, Sean Blair, of Greensburg, Alison (Felice) Laskoski and husband, Matthew, of Bolivar, and Lindsay Felice, of Harrisburg; great-grandchildren, Brittany, Amber and Mia Peddicord, of Greensburg; and sister-in-law, Mrs. Thomas (Geraldine) Hricik. Elizabeth is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved dog, Miracle. Elizabeth attended Pleasant Unity Elementary School and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish. Elizabeth was a homemaker for more than 70 years and took pride in her home. She dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and a wonderful home cooked meal. Elizabeth especially enjoyed the holidays when her home in "Hilltop" was filled with family and friends. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Irwin Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. The family would like to thank Beverly Keefe, Dr. Alfonso Arevalo, Heartland Hospice of Irwin and Dr. Thomas DeGregory for their compassionate care. www.bachafh.com.