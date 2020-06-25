Elizabeth C. Gavin, 76, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Palms Assisted Living, McKeesport. She was born July 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Melvin and Ruth (Hemsky) Clear. Prior to her retirement, Elizabeth was a nurse's assistant for UPMC Shadyside Hospital and was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She was active in the Cub Scouts at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Pittsburgh, and enjoyed walking with her Penns Woods friends, cooking and baking, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth DeRosa; brother, Michael Clear; and sister, Lorraine Diskin. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John J. Gavin Sr.; sons, William Gavin and his wife, Debbie and John J. Gavin Jr. and his wife, Eileen; daughter, Elaine Charlesworth and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler (Dana), Samantha, Sean (Alyson), Laurel, Dominic, Ashley, Justin (Capri), Joshua (Stacie), Jacob and Abby; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.