Elizabeth C. Yoxall
Elizabeth C. Yoxall, 90, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilkinsburg and East Liberty, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Elizabeth is united again with the love of her life, the late James O. Yoxall. She was the loving mother of Janice (Brian) Ickes, James "Jim" Yoxall and Joyce (Frank) Sokolowski; grandma of Brianna and Brandon Ickes and Roman and Kyle Sokolowski; and sister of Josie (Dan) Oddo and the late Margaret Mary, Eileen and Nora. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters; parents, Michael and Delia Kelly Boyle; and brother-in-law, Bob (Carole) Yoxall. Elizabeth, known by Betty or Liz, was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling and loved Pittsburgh sports, especially the Pirates. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Please be advised that masks are required, and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at St. John Fisher Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
