Elizabeth Johnson Croce, 91, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Edenborn, Pa., a daughter of the late Freeman and Phoebe Miller Johnson. Who would have thought that a little girl from McClellandtown, Pa., would make such a splash? Ninety-one years later, it's phenomenal the things she had accomplished, raising 10 children, 25 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren was her passion. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette. Elizabeth was a great golfer and Scrabble player. She worked as a secretary for an insurance agent to help put some of her children through college. She was the last remaining of her family of nine and her husband's family of eight. Oh yes, she was married 61 years to George. They met at a dance, and boy could they cut the rug! They both liked to tell jokes and had quite a collection of stories between the two of them. For the past five years or so, she and her family could be found at the casino every other week. She was often the winner of the family, but we were the lucky ones! We'll never forget her warm smile, always asking how we were and thanking others for being so nice. God blessed us with her and may she rest in peace with him. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "George" Croce; a grandson, Eric Hennessy; and eight brothers and sisters. Elizabeth is survived by her ten children, Bette Lou (Bruce), of Charleroi, Lucinda Hennessy, of Pittsburgh, Margaret Driller (Henry), of Coatsville, Lorin Croce, of Johnstown, Kathleen Stinebiser, of Jeannette, Jerome Croce (Joyce), of Greensburg, Rosemarie Krisky (Michael), of Glenshaw, Matthew Croce (Dana), of King George, Va., Tami Negich (David), of Greensburg, and George Croce (Lynn), of Jeannette; 25 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 17, 2019