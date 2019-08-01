|
|
Elizabeth D. "Babe" Pennesi, 90, of New Derry, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at UPMC East, Monroeville. She was born Jan. 9, 1929, in New Derry, a daughter of the late Edward and Rose (John) Connor. Babe was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, and the St. Martin Rosary Altar Society. Babe enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at their family camp and trips to Rehoboth Beach. In addition to her parents, Babe was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Pennesi Sr., in 2005; one brother, Edward J. Connor Jr.; and one sister, Rose Marie Nolan. Babe is survived by her three children, Louis J. Pennesi Jr. and wife, Robin, of New Derry, Lorraine M. Cerilli and husband, Gregory, of Greensburg, and John E. Pennesi and wife, Cheryl, of New Derry; two brothers, Louis V. "Vic" Connor and wife, Sandy and Donald J. Connor and wife, Rosemary, both of New Derry; one sister, Lois Beatrice, of New Derry; eight grandchildren, Kristen Gulibon and husband, Jim, Nadine Myers, Louie Pennesi, Gina Cerilli, Eric Pennesi and wife, Emily, Maria Pospisil and husband, Mike, Cody Ishman and wife, Angelica, and Jacob Ishman; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jimmy, Levi, Taylor and Sadie; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Connor, Rose DeCario and Ann Pennesi; one brother-in-law, Donald Slezak; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Babe's life celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, 724-694-8331. St. Martin Rosary Altar Society will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Loyalhanna Care Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and UPMC East. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2019