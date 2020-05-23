Elizabeth D. "Betty" (Kurpiel) Smithula, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with our Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. Mrs. Smithula was born Sept. 26, 1925, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Frydrych Kurpiel. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and the former Transfiguration Parish and its Holy Rosary Society. Betty had been employed by the former Burns Drug Store. She had a strong devotion to her faith and to the Blessed Mother. Betty loved going to bingo and taking care of her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving family: her children, Kathryn (Alan) Colonna, of Greensburg, and Frank (Mary Jo) Smithula, of Monroeville; her five grandchildren, Amie, Nina, Michael, Nick and Carly; and by her seven great-grandchildren and one in anticipation. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Smithula, in 1999; by her brothers, Frank, Joseph, Stanley and Adam Kurpiel, and by her sister, Claire M. Kurpiel. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for Covid 19, there will be no hours of public visitation. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Private interment will be in the Transfiguration Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Redstone, and Redstone Hospice of Greensburg, for their exceptional care and compassion. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Visitation Parish or Redstone Hospice in memory of Elizabeth Smithula. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 23, 2020.