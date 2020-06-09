Elizabeth "Betty" DeMarchi, 94, of West Newton, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born May 26, 1926, in Everson and was a daughter of the late Patrick and Cecelia (Pinsky) Collins. Along with her husband, she opened DeMarchi's Tavern in West Newton. A devout Roman Catholic, she was a member of Holy Family Church. Betty was the best mother and loved gardening and flowers. Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl Guerrieri; sons, Joseph "Tony" DeMarchi and Michael DeMarchi; grandchildren, Todd Guerrieri and wife, Lisa, and Lisa Federer and husband, Shawn; great-grandchildren, Joseph Federer and Julia and Justin Guerrieri; and sisters, Rose Marie McHargue and Peggy Pence and husband Harold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph DeMarchi; brothers, Kieran, Thomas and Robert Collins; and sisters, Roberta Kennedy and Patricia Troup. Visitation will be private. Friends may attend a funeral Mass at noon Wednesday in Holy Family Church, West Newton. Church guidelines direct that masks are to be worn and social distancing is to be maintained. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.