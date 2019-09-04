Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth E. Glenn


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth E. Glenn Obituary
Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Roberts) Glenn, 90, of Swissvale, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Monroeville Rehab and Wellness, in Monroeville. She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Arthur Sr. and Kathleen Helliar Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George D.; a son, Donald J. Glenn; and a brother, Arthur Roberts Jr. Betty is survived by her children, David Glenn (Joan) and Karen Holler (Rob); grandchildren, Robert Holler and Brody, Derrick and Kaitlyn Glenn; and great-grandchildren, Madyson and Robbie Holler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a longtime member of the Swissvale Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being a special grandma and loving great-grandma.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now