|
|
Elizabeth E. "Betty" (Roberts) Glenn, 90, of Swissvale, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Monroeville Rehab and Wellness, in Monroeville. She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Arthur Sr. and Kathleen Helliar Roberts. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George D.; a son, Donald J. Glenn; and a brother, Arthur Roberts Jr. Betty is survived by her children, David Glenn (Joan) and Karen Holler (Rob); grandchildren, Robert Holler and Brody, Derrick and Kaitlyn Glenn; and great-grandchildren, Madyson and Robbie Holler. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a longtime member of the Swissvale Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed being a special grandma and loving great-grandma.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019