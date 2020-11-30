1/1
Elizabeth E. Hufnagel
1933 - 2020
Elizabeth E. (Brazell) Hufnagel, 87, of Trafford, formerly of Forest Hills, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was born March 6, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to the late David and Evelyn (Shallcross) Brazell. De, as she was known, was a co-owner of the former Oaks Tavern in North Versailles with her late husband, Robert A. Hufnagel. She worked as a secretary in the Churchill Area School District, and was currently employed at St. Vincent de Paul in Monroeville. De loved to sew and crochet, and was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. She is survived by two sons, Robert A. D. Hufnagel and William B. (wife Cheryl) Hufnagel; three grandchildren, Casey (husband Alex) Warren and Joseph and Tyler Hufnagel; and a great-granddaughter, Lia Warren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David "Whitey" Brazell. Private arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 30, 2020.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
