Elizabeth "Betty" (Hulena) Ewing, 86, of Torrance, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born March 6, 1933, in Hannastown, to Paul Hulena and Elizabeth (Durco) Hulena. Elizabeth was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Angels of Compassion. She had formerly worked at Clark Metal and the G.C. Murphy Co. She was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. She enjoyed getting together for lunch with "Club 51," which was her old classmates from Derry Township. She also loved sewing, working with ceramics, crocheting and tending to her outside flower gardens. She is survived by a son, Kenneth R. Ewing and wife, Janice, of Torrance; daughter, Sandra E. Robertson, of Torrance; grandchildren, Amy Lehosky and husband, Steve, of Torrance, Kenneth D. Ewing and wife, Chrissy, of Torrance, and Casey Betler and husband, Rich, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Aislynn, Adia, Ashton, Zander, Hermione, Erzsebet, Ewin, Bela, Kasia and Hulena; sister, Anne Jogun, of Bristol, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hulena; mother, Elizabeth (Durco) Hulena; husband, Kenneth N. Ewing, in 1999; brothers, Paul, Joseph, John and Michael Hulena; and sisters, Mary Koshurba and Helen Curnow.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at JAMES F. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. Father Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be in SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.

If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.