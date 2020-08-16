Elizabeth F. Guerrini, 91, of New Kensington, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. A devout Catholic member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington who prayed the rosary every day, Mrs. Guerrini loved music and singing, ceramics, crocheting, crossword puzzles, watching Steelers football, cooking holiday meals and visiting with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Carol M. Scarpiniti (John), of Lower Burrell, and Susan V. Guerrini, of Monroeville; grandchildren, Christopher Scarpiniti, of Lower Burrell, and Brian (Susan Nicole) Scarpiniti, of Lower Burrell; two great-grandchildren, Nico and Ariana Scarpiniti, of Lower Burrell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Skohut; husband of 60 years, Alfred D. Guerrini; son, Todd Michael Guerrini; a brother, John; and four sisters, Catherine, Dolores, Victoria and Joan. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time in the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
