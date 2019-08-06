|
Elizabeth F. Parfitt, 69, of Bovard, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late John E. and Anne L. (Lukan) Melago. Prior to retirement, she had been employed as the general manager of Super 8 Motel, in Greensburg. She was Catholic by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Santo; her sister, Phyllis A. Steeley; her brother, Eugene J. Melago; and her brother-in-law, Lee Miles. She is survived by two sons, Thomas P. Santo Jr. and wife, Candace, of Perryopolis, and Tony Parfitt and wife, Michelle, of Cheswick; two daughters, Anna Marie Pasparage and husband, David, of Hecla, and Andrea Parfitt and companion, Tom Harrold, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Eric, Noah, Jonah, Luke, Julia, Elisabeth, Gina and Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Gage and Letti; her brother, Robert A. Melago and wife, Linda, of Greensburg; her sister, Nancy Best and husband, John, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019