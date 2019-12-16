|
Elizabeth (Subic) Fulton, 96, a resident of Juniper Village at Forest Hills, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1923, in Pittsburgh, the last surviving of eight children of the late Charles J. and Agnes K. (Kokalj) Subic. She is survived by her children, Donna (Jim) Bennett, of Houston, Texas, and Beth (Chuck) Tarantini, of Monroeville; her grandchildren, Meghann (Justin) Sowko, Alex McSorley, and Christina Tarantini (fiance, Joe Bellissimo); and her great-grandchildren, Taylor and Camden Sowko. Elizabeth was an inspiring woman known for her beautiful soul. Her positive outlook on life touched the lives of all who knew her. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Elizabeth's name to Juniper Village's Employee Appreciation Fund at 107 Fall Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 26, 2019