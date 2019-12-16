Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Fulton


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Fulton Obituary
Elizabeth (Subic) Fulton, 96, a resident of Juniper Village at Forest Hills, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1923, in Pittsburgh, the last surviving of eight children of the late Charles J. and Agnes K. (Kokalj) Subic. She is survived by her children, Donna (Jim) Bennett, of Houston, Texas, and Beth (Chuck) Tarantini, of Monroeville; her grandchildren, Meghann (Justin) Sowko, Alex McSorley, and Christina Tarantini (fiance, Joe Bellissimo); and her great-grandchildren, Taylor and Camden Sowko. Elizabeth was an inspiring woman known for her beautiful soul. Her positive outlook on life touched the lives of all who knew her. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Elizabeth's name to Juniper Village's Employee Appreciation Fund at 107 Fall Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made to www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 16 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now