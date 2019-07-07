Elizabeth H. Bossart, 68, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Samuel H. and Myrtle P. (Davis) Myers. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Matthew Bossart; four brothers, Raymond E., Robert, Albert W. and Samuel H. Myers Jr.; and her sister, Sarah Jane Leone. She is survived by two sons, Jason L. Bossart and wife, Lucretia, and Christopher L. Bossart, all of Greensburg; three daughters, Faith Ann Bossart, of Greensburg, Susan L. Brinker and husband, Michael, of Hunker, and Misty R. Bossart and companion, Nathan W. Wolfe, of Greensburg; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Judith A. Clawson, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Private interment will be in Youngwood Cemetery.

