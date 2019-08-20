|
|
Elizabeth H. "Lee" (Ross) Collier, 96, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born one of nine children March 13, 1923, to the late Richard R. Ross and Ruth A. (Kepple) Ross, in Greensburg, and grew up in Harrison City. Prior to retirement, Lee worked as hiring manager at K-Mart, in Greensburg, from the time they opened in 1963 until they closed in 1996. She frequently traveled to K-Marts in Pennsylvania and New York, hiring employees for new stores. She was a very active member of the South Greensburg Methodist Church, quilters club and bible study group. She also participated in various fundraisers for the church, enjoying making pumpkin rolls and gobs. She loved her family, especially her grandson, Jeff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Collier Jr., in 1988; brothers, Samuel Ross, of Harrisburg, Richard Ross, of Texas, Clifford Ross, of California; and sisters, Beulah "Boots" Teitt, of Greensburg, Doris Gordon, of Harrisburg, Alice "Babe" Miller, of Ohio, and Elsie Smith, of Latrobe. She is survived by her son, Edward G. "Smokey" Collier III, of Greensburg; daughter, Janet Laurella (Phil), of Greensburg; grandson, Jeffrey Baughman (Toby), of Studio City, Calif.; granddaughter, Joni Laurella Fagan (Bill); and great-grandson, Aven, of Camp Hill; a sister, Roxie Harper (Bob), of Harrison City; brothers-in-law, Dr. Bill Gordon, of Harrisburg, and Kenneth "Bud" Collier (Julie), of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hempfield Manor for their care and kindness and to the many friends she made there, both residents and staff.
Per Lee's request, there will be no public viewing. Private services will be held for the family with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt officiating. Private interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg.
For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2019