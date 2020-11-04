Elizabeth H. Lord Pope, 85, of West Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, in Greensburg. She was born April 25, 1935, in Madison, daughter of the late Henry and Katherine Faulkner Lord. Elizabeth was a lifelong member of the Hilltop United Methodist Church, in Madison, where she worked at the food pantry, church dinners, Vacation Bible School and was a Children's Sunday school teacher for many years. She also helped the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, where she worked turkey dinners, fundraisers and other events for many years. Elizabeth was a very hard worker. In her younger years, she worked on the family farm taking care of dairy cows, pigs and chickens. She then went on to work at Miller's Inn, in Madison, for more than 25 years, as well as Ilona's, in West Newton, for numerous years. She was a great baker and was known for her pies that she made at Miller's Inn, as well as selling them from her home. In her free time, Elizabeth liked doing puzzles and word searches. She was preceded in death by both parents, loving husband, Thomas Pope, one brother, Carl Lord, two sisters, Ruberta Lord and Clara Mae Moore, and one nephew, Larry D. Lord. She is survived by two nieces, Doreen Knudson and husband, Steve, of Herminie, and Nancy Moore, of Madison, and fiance, Joseph Cherichetti, of Pittsburgh, one nephew, Barry Lord, of Greensburg, one great-nephew, Bryan Knudson, and one great-niece, Faith Knudson. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Hilltop United Methodist Church, in Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral service for Elizabeth is asked to go directly to the church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, PA 15663. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hilltop UMC, P.O. Box 206, Madison, PA 15663. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
. In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 32 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home and social distancing is required.