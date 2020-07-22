Elizabeth Levine Higgins, 92, of Madison, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Walden's View, in North Huntingdon. She was born Oct. 17, 1927, in East Huntingdon, daughter of the late John and Mary Labasky Levine. Elizabeth was an active member of the Downtown United Methodist Church, in Madison, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also an active member of the Madison Volunteer Fire Company, where she was a member of the ladies auxiliary. She helped with many turkey dinners, spaghetti dinners, pancake breakfasts and many other events that were held. Elizabeth loved to crochet, listen to polkas, do puzzle books and sit on her porch swing. She loved to bake and make soup, and would often share with friends and family. She was a very giving person and passed that down to her children and their families. She enjoyed taking daily walks with her friends down to the post office in town. She and her husband were very devoted to one another and would spend quality time together. They loved to go on cruises and camping in the mountains together through the years. She was preceded in death by both parents, loving husband of 55 years, Junior Claire Higgins; three brothers, Joe, John and Mike Levine, and two sisters, Mary Smith and Margie Kolar. She is survived by one son, Ronald J. Higgins and wife, Vicky, of Madison, one daughter, Darlene E. Wareham and husband, Harry, of Irwin; four grandchildren, Rebecca Dickson, Holly Kane, Brad Hines and Adam Wareham; six great-grandchildren, Braden, Katie, Ethan, Lilly, Sierra and Dylan; one sister, Catherine Sinnamond, of Rilton; and numerous nieces and nephews. All services will be private. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, is in charge of services. Ronald A. Rich Jr. Supervisor/FD. A private service will be held at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. A private interment will follow at the Madison Union Cemetery. The family would like to thank Walden's View and Anova Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Elizabeth. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
.