Elizabeth Jane Croushore, 90, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Benjamin Carl and Elizabeth (Hunter) Beehner. Jane was a member of Evangelical Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Greensburg (West Point), where she had been an active member in Chat-N-Sew and Martha's Circle. Jane was a devoted volunteer at Westmoreland Hospital with 20,000 volunteer hours. She was a member of Phoebe Bayard Chapter, NSDAR. She also enjoyed baking and was known for her chocolate chip cookies and Texas sheet cake. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Arthur Croushore Sr.; sisters, Marjorie George, Kathryn Beehner, and Gertrude (Trudy) Baker; and brothers, Carl Beehner, William Beehner (Carol), and Paul Beehner. She is survived by her loving son, Robert Arthur Croushore Jr., of Greensburg; sisters-in-law, Rheta Croushore McLaughlin (Norman), Joy Beehner, and Barb Beehner; brothers-in-law, Jim Baker, Ralph Croushore (Carol), and Ronald Croushore (Cindy); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to express a special thanks to all the dedicated caregivers who took care of Elizabeth. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 27, 2020.
