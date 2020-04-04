|
|
Elizabeth Jane Delaney, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Brackenridge, to the late Arthur and Dorothy Brady McConville. She was married for 61 years to the late Charles R. Delaney, who died in 2011. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of New Kensington, and enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, baking, visits from her family, and sitting on her front porch. Surviving are her children, Dennis (Laura) Delaney, of Apollo, Charles Delaney, of Beaufort, S.C., Mary Jane (Bob) Hunter, of Penn Hills, Ronald Delaney, of New Kensington, Barbara (Ed) King, of Grove City, Linda Knize, of Russellton, and Carol Delaney, of New Kensington; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred (Alyce) McConville, of Arnold; sister, Eileen (Rich) Hartzel, of Natrona Heights; sisters-in-law, Genny McConville, of Gilpin Township, and Danice McConville, of Griffin, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur, Lee, Ed, Pat and Andrew McConville; and her sister, Rose Chelko. Due to the current health concerns, all services are private for immediate family only. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to St. Joseph's Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.