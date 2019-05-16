Elizabeth J. "Jeannie" Fruhlinger, 84, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to Dr. Robert Fruhlinger; loving mother to Michael (Marla) Fruhlinger, Caryn Fruhlinger Valerio, Janet (Jay) Jantz, Gretchen (Baltazar) Ortiz, and Kurt Fruhlinger; and proud grandmother of Joshua and Tyler Jantz, Erin Valerio and Daniella and Marisa Ortiz. Jeannie was the daughter of the late James Pollock and Mary Gonder Pollock; and treasured sister of Harriett Pollock McAllister (predeceased), Nancy Ellis and Barbara Rogan. Jeannie was a longtime member of the Alcoma Golf Club and was the only family member to achieve a hole in one. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends the first Monday of each month as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Monroeville and Murrysville Senior Centers. Jeannie loved to cook and enjoyed hosting holiday meals for her family. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, and where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 16, 2019