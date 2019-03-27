Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hazlinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Hazlinsky


1924 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth J. Hazlinsky Obituary
Elizabeth J. Hazlinsky, 94, of Irwin, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1924, in Adamsburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kvak Boban. Elizabeth was a faithful member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Herminie. She loved to cook and bake, being known as the Lady Lock Queen for many weddings and parties. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, John Paul Hazlinsky Jr.; four brothers, Joseph, John, Vincent and Sylvester Boban; and six sisters, Mary Zeoli, Josephine McKoski, Mildred Bennie, Ann Slinkish, Margaret Horid and Augustina Leonard. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Guy and significant other, Herbert Pollitt, of Irwin; four sisters-in-law, Martha R. Hazlinsky, of Wyano, Mary Anderson, of Minnesota, Irene Masarik, of Kentucky, and Joan Murdick, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with Father Richard Ulam O.S.B. officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the families request donations be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, 120 St. Edwards Lane, Herminie, PA 15637. The family would like to thank Renee and Sarah at Redstone Home Hospice for the loving and compassionate care that was provided to Elizabeth. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now