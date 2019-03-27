Elizabeth J. Hazlinsky, 94, of Irwin, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home. She was born April 27, 1924, in Adamsburg, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kvak Boban. Elizabeth was a faithful member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Herminie. She loved to cook and bake, being known as the Lady Lock Queen for many weddings and parties. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, John Paul Hazlinsky Jr.; four brothers, Joseph, John, Vincent and Sylvester Boban; and six sisters, Mary Zeoli, Josephine McKoski, Mildred Bennie, Ann Slinkish, Margaret Horid and Augustina Leonard. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Guy and significant other, Herbert Pollitt, of Irwin; four sisters-in-law, Martha R. Hazlinsky, of Wyano, Mary Anderson, of Minnesota, Irene Masarik, of Kentucky, and Joan Murdick, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Edwards Catholic Church, with Father Richard Ulam O.S.B. officiating. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, the families request donations be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church, 120 St. Edwards Lane, Herminie, PA 15637. The family would like to thank Renee and Sarah at Redstone Home Hospice for the loving and compassionate care that was provided to Elizabeth. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.