Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Kibler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Kibler


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Kibler Obituary
Elizabeth V. (Johnston) Kibler, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 5, 1928, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late John W. Johnston Sr. and Elizabeth V. (Richards) Johnston. Elizabeth was a member of Grace Bible Church. She had been employed at the former Thrift Drug from 1969 to 1978 at the Latrobe Shopping Center. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keller R. Kibler; three brothers, John W. Jr. (Helen), Robert and Richard (Dorothy) Johnston. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, K. Philip Kibler and his wife, Jill, of Wintersville, Ohio, and Stephen Mark Kibler, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Aaron Philip; and a sister-in-law, Sally Johnston. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Senior Helpers, especially Francine and Michelle, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Lois, and the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now