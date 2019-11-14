|
|
Elizabeth V. (Johnston) Kibler, 91, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born June 5, 1928, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late John W. Johnston Sr. and Elizabeth V. (Richards) Johnston. Elizabeth was a member of Grace Bible Church. She had been employed at the former Thrift Drug from 1969 to 1978 at the Latrobe Shopping Center. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keller R. Kibler; three brothers, John W. Jr. (Helen), Robert and Richard (Dorothy) Johnston. Elizabeth is survived by two sons, K. Philip Kibler and his wife, Jill, of Wintersville, Ohio, and Stephen Mark Kibler, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Aaron Philip; and a sister-in-law, Sally Johnston. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Senior Helpers, especially Francine and Michelle, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Lois, and the staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign online guestbook, send condolences or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019